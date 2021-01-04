USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and $341.09 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00029836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00529276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050160 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

