USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $627,774.95 and $1,245.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,354.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.60 or 0.01284025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048855 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008498 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

