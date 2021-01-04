V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. V.F. posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $85.41 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

