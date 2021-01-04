V-ID (VIDT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.