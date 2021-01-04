v.systems (VSYS) Market Cap Tops $26.95 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $26.95 million and $6.36 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,098,276,702 coins and its circulating supply is 2,174,668,238 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

