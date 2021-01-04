v.systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0125

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. v.systems has a total market cap of $27.21 million and $6.25 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,098,795,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,186,665 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

