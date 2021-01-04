Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $64.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.56 billion to $67.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $92.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.