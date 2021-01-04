Validity Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $37,515.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,204,725 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,220 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

Validity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

