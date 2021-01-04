Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.94

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.94 and last traded at $175.14, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.