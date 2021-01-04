Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.13

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1915582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$37.11 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.