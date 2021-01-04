VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 51,979,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 39,433,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $25,876,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

