VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Up 7%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 15,936,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,389,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,659,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,967,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,217,000 after acquiring an additional 470,584 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,584,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

