Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942,083. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.