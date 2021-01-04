Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.21. 175,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,342. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98.

