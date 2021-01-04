Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 87,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 201,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,630,000 after buying an additional 644,354 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,312. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

