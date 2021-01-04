Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Reaches $149,832.61

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $149,832.61 and approximately $319,908.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.