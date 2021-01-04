Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.26. 323,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 547,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,790.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,546 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

