Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price rose 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 8,930,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,128,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $692.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $669,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 18.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

