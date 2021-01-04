VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.78. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,166 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

