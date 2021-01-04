Velas Price Reaches $0.0308 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $64.86 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001376 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.