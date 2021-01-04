Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $52,447.85 and approximately $24,416.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,427.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.20 or 0.03290760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00483724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.01283282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00421227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00187284 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,414 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

