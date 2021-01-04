Venus (XVS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Venus has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $26.66 million and $1.02 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,288.69 or 0.99796571 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00040007 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.