Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00124887 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.27 or 0.00899000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 702.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029114 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

