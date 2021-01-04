Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

