Verge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.75 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $143.85 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00478961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,413,919,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.