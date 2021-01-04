VeriBlock Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $7,647.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00127174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00226369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00536101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00286173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050658 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 970,363,370 coins and its circulating supply is 692,374,010 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

