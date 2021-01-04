VeriBlock Price Tops $0.0088 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $8,599.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 970,551,377 coins and its circulating supply is 692,562,017 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org . VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

