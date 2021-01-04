VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $324,798.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,482.79 or 0.99893268 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,350,917 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

