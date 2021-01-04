VeriME (VME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00043044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.69 or 0.00330243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023952 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

