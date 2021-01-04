Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.59

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 504121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Verint Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

