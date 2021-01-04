VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $320.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.87 million. VeriSign posted sales of $310.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VRSN opened at $216.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.56. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,203,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1,952.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

