Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.60 Million

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $716.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $705.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.77 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $676.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $207.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

