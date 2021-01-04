Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $588,174.41 and $2,071.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00320589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00528731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00051424 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

