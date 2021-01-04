VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.30

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 28074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

The company has a market cap of C$194.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.06.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

VersaBank (VB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VB)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

