Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $189,545.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.