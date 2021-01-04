Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) were up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,319,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 311,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

