Vertical Research Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to “Buy”

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.
Shares of ITW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.66. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
