Vertical Research Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to “Buy”

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.66. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.