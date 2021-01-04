VerusCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $29,545.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $29,545.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,042,433 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

