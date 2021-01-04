Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.84

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.84 and last traded at $80.75, with a volume of 209704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

