Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Shares Up 8.3%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE)’s share price was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

