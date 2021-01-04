Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

