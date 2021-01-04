Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Shares Gap Up to $125.38

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $125.38, but opened at $149.99. Vifor Pharma shares last traded at $149.99, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

