VIG Hits Market Cap of $803,985.43 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. VIG has a market capitalization of $803,985.43 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One VIG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,814.44 or 0.99830210 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008948 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00277130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00460124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00140939 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,258,670 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

