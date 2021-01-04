VIG Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. VIG has a total market cap of $805,880.58 and approximately $4,331.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.07 or 0.99906148 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00279624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00484402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00144676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,340,076 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

