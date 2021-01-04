VikkyToken One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 91.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One VikkyToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VikkyToken has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar. VikkyToken has a market cap of $37,884.20 and $3.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00260860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00524785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00282069 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00051108 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

