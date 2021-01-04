VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $428.50

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 428.50 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.59), with a volume of 54423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

The company has a market cap of £733.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.73.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.