Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 8.8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s share price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.25. 526,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 325,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

