Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.88

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.88 and last traded at $215.60, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.