VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

