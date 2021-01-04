Vitae (VITAE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00016572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $103.16 million and $1.69 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000994 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037593 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

